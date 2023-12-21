Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,621,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,419,000 after buying an additional 155,636 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 781,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 750,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,674,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 226,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SHM stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.