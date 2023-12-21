Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases Shares of 974 Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $213.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $170.65 and a 12 month high of $217.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

