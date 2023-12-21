Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 1.32% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPIB opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

