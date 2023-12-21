Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 319,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BWZ opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade sovereign debt from countries outside the US with maturities between 1-3 years. BWZ was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.