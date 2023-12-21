Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 1,053 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 8,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 11.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Rayonier by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 211.12%.

RYN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

