Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays raised shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Paychex Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $127.86 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

