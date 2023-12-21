Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MS opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.