Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $5.58 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $95.43. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $83.59 and a one year high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

