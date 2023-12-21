First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Sells $56,672.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $56,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00.

First Busey Trading Down 1.5 %

First Busey stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 237.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Busey in the first quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

See Also

