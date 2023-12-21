First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires 5,899 Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.99% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

