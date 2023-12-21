First Citizens Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 245,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 141,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

