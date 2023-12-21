First Citizens Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $125,668,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $95.83 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

