First Citizens Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.52 and a 200 day moving average of $193.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

