First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.