First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up 1.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,213,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 494.7% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 13,152.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.85. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $141.48. The company has a market capitalization of $817.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.