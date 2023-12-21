First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 1,286 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

