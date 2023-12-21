First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 10,017 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 92,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 229,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $1,028,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NYSE GLW opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

