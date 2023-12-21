First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 3,041 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $126.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

