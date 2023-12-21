First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $37.74

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.74, but opened at $36.76. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 1,029 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 29.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 527.6% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 137,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 115,251 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading

