First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

INBK opened at $25.10 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $216.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

