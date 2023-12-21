First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.77

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.77 and last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 18429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 703.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

