First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.99

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 25067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

