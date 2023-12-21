First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.12

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.12 and last traded at $117.07, with a volume of 22216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.41.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQEW. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.