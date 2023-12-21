First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PFG Advisors owned about 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $51.57. 135,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,549. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

