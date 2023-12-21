Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,119 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 4.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Fiserv worth $148,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after buying an additional 817,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FISV traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $132.74. 2,780,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.73.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

