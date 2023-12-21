Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $132.74 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

