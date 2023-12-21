FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 14,595 shares.The stock last traded at $67.27 and had previously closed at $66.48.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a market cap of $551.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth $563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,425,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

