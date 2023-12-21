Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $23.01

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $24.16. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 433,994 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,030,000 after acquiring an additional 98,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

