Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Director Steven J. Diorio Sells 6,500 Shares

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $106,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $771,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $20.46.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Flushing Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 197,748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 144,279 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 143,052 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Flushing Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,048,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flushing Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 580,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 118,310 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FFIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

