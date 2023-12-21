Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 242,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 459,703 shares.The stock last traded at $3.87 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Forge Global Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.71.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 133.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,488,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,523. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,400 shares of company stock valued at $246,588. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Featured Articles

