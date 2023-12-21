Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,381 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of Fortinet worth $71,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,148 shares of company stock worth $3,777,673. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

