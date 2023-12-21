Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,148 shares of company stock worth $3,777,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 664,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

