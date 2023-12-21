Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of FORD opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.