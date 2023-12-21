FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Major Shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil Acquires 21,400 Shares

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.54 on Thursday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

