Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) Major Shareholder Exploration Capital, Llc Buys 47,000 Shares of Stock

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Exploration Capital, Llc purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FRTX opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.14.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.29% and a negative return on equity of 102.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRTX Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.84% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

