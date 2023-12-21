Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
