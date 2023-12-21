GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

