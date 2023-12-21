General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,685 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of General Mills worth $28,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after buying an additional 279,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after purchasing an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.