General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get General Mills alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 779,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,514. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after purchasing an additional 279,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after acquiring an additional 216,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.