General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,555,449. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

