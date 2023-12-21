Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 209,022 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 607,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,022 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of B&G Foods worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

BGS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 189,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

