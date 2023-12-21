Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after acquiring an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $447.30. 112,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

