Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 710 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for about 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 160.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,352. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

