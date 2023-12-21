Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,853,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 11.7% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $9,660,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $894,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,526 shares of company stock worth $31,778,383. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.77. 669,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.