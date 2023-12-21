Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.56. The company had a trading volume of 631,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

