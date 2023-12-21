Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 989,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,317. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

