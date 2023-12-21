Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,370 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.88. 187,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,069. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

