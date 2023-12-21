Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,988 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Ventas Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE VTR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.32. 835,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,937.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

