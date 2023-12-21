Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 1,614 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,531 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

RIO traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $73.69. 810,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

