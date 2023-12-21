Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 490 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.